Happyville Farms introduces new amenities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday afternoon, the Happyville Farm cut the ribbon for two new amenities.

The new services include a new shade pavilion and a dedicated urban forest area by the farm. Claudia Pine, the director of the farm, says the hope for both is to continue to provide an open space for people to enjoy so close to home.

"Every person I talk to either grew up in an area where there was some wild vegetation around to play in and imagine all kinds of games or they wish they had. And so what we're creating here is a place for everyone who wishes this was here," Pine said.

She says having a shade structure that is more solid than a patio umbrella answers a need that the farm has.

"Anybody, who's lived here for a while knows that we get brutally, hot sun in the summer. So we want the volunteers and visitors to have some place to sit in the shade."

Pine says many of the farm's visitors aren't volunteers but they come to enjoy the nature offered at the farm.

"We also get a lot, of visitors who aren't volunteers at the farm. They're like elderly people who live, in the neighborhood, or moms with kids. And for the older people around here especially, it's really important them for them to be able to get out, take a walk, and go somewhere."

The farm is partnered with the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket to help provide fresh vegetables to families in need. Pine says their mission is and always will be, "To grow the best quality food we can in abundance, to give to low income families who need better, nutrition. And we want them to have fruits and vegetables and not be forced, to choose between healthy food and cheap food. So we're always going to be doing that."

Of the plants that have been planted in the Urban Forest, Pine says they are all native to the area and will thrive throughout the harsh weather common to our area.

If you want to visit the farm or volunteer, you can find that here.