A time honored tradition hoping to spread Christmas Joy

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- After Vonnie Lue Broulim was given a smaller organ by a family member who couldn't play anymore. After that Vonnie Lue knew exactly what to do with the instrument and put it to good use during the holiday season.

The organ makes a weekly appearance at various Broulim's Locations in Eastern Idaho to spread more Christmas joy throughout the holiday.

"I come in and I play at a store at Christmas to bring Christmas cheer to the customers. Sometimes they have told me that this is the only Christmas that they get and the only time they get to hear an organ is if they happen to go to church," said Vonnie Lue. "It's so wonderful, the privilege, I have to play the organ for the people at our stores."

Many of those shoppers, making last-minute purchases for Christmas dinner, say hearing the music makes everything a lot better.

"It was really nice...seeing the kids and them and just all dressed up nicely and singing us some beautiful music while we were shopping. It was really nice to enjoy that," said Wendy Harper.

Holiday shopper Katherine Stout echos Wendy's sentiment.

"I loved it. I think I commented right off the bat that I think somebody's singing and then look over there and there are kids singing. And I think it's awesome. It's awesome to see," said Stout.

The women shared that the joyous atmosphere led them to find the one item essential to their family dinner.

"They have plenty of everything. Orange sticks that we haven't been able to find places" said Harper.

"We'd been looking for them for a while, we could find the raspberry and the blueberry. But not orange," added Stout.

Vonnie Lue says the Broulims clan is thankful for the ability they have to spread Christmas joy every holiday season and hopes to continue this tradition every year for as long as they can. Spreading holiday cheer every year.