3 things to do this weekend – January 27, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Off The Rails Brewing in Pocatello is celebrating its third anniversary this weekend. They will be releasing 4 anniversary beers over the weekend and will have live music from 4:30 pm to 10 pm tonight and tomorrow. You can get a drawing ticket from your server to win swag, gift cards, and free drinks.

2. Tomorrow, Teton Lakes Winter Park in Rexburg is hosting a winter festival. From 9 am to 6 pm, the park will be open and gear rentals and cross-country ski gear and ice skates will be half off. Ice skating will be available weather permitting. Rental gear will be on a first come first served basis. From 11 am to 2pm, there will be other festival activities like sledding, a polar plunge and snowman paintball.

3. The 25th Anniversary Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour is in Idaho Falls this weekend, featuring award winning films from their festival on the big screen at the Colonial Theater. Screenings begin at 7 pm tonight and tomorrow. if you want to find out how to get a ticket, you can find the story here.