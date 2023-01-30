Here is how cold it is

Your backyard temperature readings and observations are a great help to guide everyone through the wind chill warning we are under through tomorrow at 10am for the Snake River Plain and eastern highlands. Please monitor our KIFI weather app as well for a detailed local forecast, plus alerts on changing conditions. To show you how cold it is, we decided to take something as simple as bubbles outdoors today at noon. The quick freeze should give you a tangible idea of how quickly the weather can affect everyone when not prepared for the cold.

