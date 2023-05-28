Flags to fly at half-staff until noon May 29 for Memorial Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be lowered to half-staff on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, at 12:01 am and returned to full-staff at 12 noon.

In the proclamation, the President states:



I request the Governors of the United States and its Commonwealths and Territories, and the appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff until noon on this Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and in all areas under its jurisdiction and control. I encourage families, friends, and neighbors to post tributes to our fallen service members through the Veterans Legacy Memorial at vlm.cem.va.gov so that we may learn more about the lives and contributions of those buried in National, State, and Tribal veteran cemeteries. I also request the people of the United States to display the flag at half-staff from their homes for the customary forenoon period.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-sixth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.