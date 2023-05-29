Woman nearly gored by bison 

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - If your summer plans include a trip to Yellowstone, remember the animals are wild an you need to keep your distance from them.

This video shows what could happen if you do get too close.

On May 20, a group of people were walking the boardwalk near the animal. One lady was nearly got gored when she stuck her hand out toward the buffalo.

Luckily she wasn't injured.

The park suggests to stay at least 25 yards from wildlife like bison, elk, deer and moose and at least 100 yards from wolves and bears.