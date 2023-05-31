Adoption Fees temporarily waived at Idaho Falls animal shelter to ease crowding

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Many of our local animal shelters are reporting they are filled to the brim with dogs who need to find forever homes. The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is experiencing such difficulties.

To help these furry friends find their new homes, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter will be waiving adoption fees. "We're offering free adoptions on every available dog here. If you are an owner and your dog escaped, your yard, got out and you don't think you have the funds to pay for a reclaim, come into the shelter. We will send you home with your dog for free and we will do it so that your dog is completely legal. It will be licensed with its rabies vaccination and just ready to go home. We will take care of all of that. We just want you to come get your pet. You don't have to worry about fees," said Clarissa Hernandez the shelter's special project coordinator.

She adds for adoptions, "If you are interested in adopting a dog, get over here. Every single available dog is free. We want them to go to homes. And we need to get a lot of dogs out of the shelter so we don't have to face the possibility of euthanasia."

For many of the shelters, they are struggling with a similar situation and it is putting a strain on many of them.

The shelter is also dealing with Kennel Cough. A disease found in dogs, especially in a public setting like this. "It's something that occurs, but it's not necessarily something anyone is adopting these dogs. YIf you're if your dogs are completely vaccinated, it doesn't mean that they can't get it. But it would mean that they would get a much lesser form. They'd be able to be there pretty easily. Kennel cough is not a terrifying thing to have. It's not ideal to have it either. So you do want to make sure your dogs are inoculated and able to fight it," Hernandez said.

She says the waiving of adoption fees will continue for as long as the shelter is full. If you want to adopt a dog you can find the shelter at 2450 Hemmert Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Hernandez adds that if your home is full but you still want to help the animals there are other options. "If you're willing to donate to pay for the adoption fee of the dogs, this really helps us out because right now we're we're really having to dip into funds, medical funds used to treat emergencies to spay and neuter these guys for free. And normally that would be included in the cost of adoption. So we could use any help that you are willing to give." If you want to see the dogs available you can go here.