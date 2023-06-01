3 things to know this morning – June 1, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Two Idaho Falls hospitals are recovering from a cyber attack earlier this week. The Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospital say they had to close some clinics due to the attack. Their IT team took immediate action to keep all patient information safe and secure.

2. Bridge repairs are underway on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls at the bridge over Riverside Drive. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for approximately one week while crews repair the expansion joints. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph.

3. The spillway at Chesterfield Reservoir is passing a lot of water, which goes into the Portneuf River south of the reservoir. Some of the embankment near the spillway has eroded. Caribou County and other agencies are taking precautionary measures in the case of flooding.