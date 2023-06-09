Rexburg residents ask for city ordinance to ban drag shows

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rexburg City Council heard a presentation Wednesday about a proposed ordinance that would ban drag shows in the city.

Kelley McKamey of Rexburg outlined a presentation of why he thought the shows were negative for minors.

The council says passing such an ordinance will take time.

The majority of public comment was in favor of the ordinance.

Commenters also spoke in opposition to any possible drag performances at Rexburg's Saturday Pride event.

Several people asked the council to enforce laws already on the books for the Pride event, including a city ordinance that bars any obscene language or gestures in the park.

The mayor says he met with Pride organizers and made it clear that high standards are expected at the event.

Local News 8 has reached out to organizers of Saturday's Pride Event for comment and has not heard back from them yet.