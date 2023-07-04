3 things to know this morning – July 4, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your 4th of July Tuesday.

1. A driver is behind bars after a high speed chase started north of Ashton and ended just south of Island Park. They refused to stop and continued east on Highway 20 at high speeds, sometimes at more than 95 miles per hour. Due to the dangerous speed and amount of traffic, authorities used a 'precision immobilization technique' or "pit maneuver" to stop the vehicle.

2. If you are headed to a crowded event today like the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, make sure you and your group have a plan in case someone gets lost. Congestion can create many problems like limited cell service.

3. Tons of cities in our area are having festivities today in honor of the 4th of July. We have a full list of these activities, sorted by each city here. We also have a list of road closures you can expect today here.