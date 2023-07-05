Local 11-year-old goes back to back winning his second world championship in elk calling

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A local 11-year-old may make it challenging for you the next time you're in the woods.

Champion elk caller Sam Wolcott successfully kept his title after being able to mimic the call of both the bull and cow elk.

This was Wolcott's fourth year competing and the second year winning his division.

"I'm just proud to be like, have fun and work for it," Sam said.

Sam said he is really excited about his win.

"It's still there for me. I don't know just the excitement of doing it."

This past fall, Sam was able to put his skills to the ultimate test trying to call an elk into range while hunting. Sam says he was pretty excited to actually hear the bulls and cows call him back.

"It's when you hear Elk call you back. It's just amazing."

Sam says while the competition will only continue to get tougher he is going to work has hard as he can to keep his title.

His dad James says he couldn't be prouder of his son.

"We're proud of him and glad that he could do it and are moving forward in life and hunting together now as a team. And this fall we're going to try to go out and get them again and put it to them. We're going to bugle. And he's the best in the world, so hopefully I have the best chances in the world."

James says as Sam continues to grow older he hopes to help encourage him to continue his practice of the bugling art. Right now, Sam is a voice caller which means when he does his bugle, he doesn't use any external help aids to make it sound just right.

As Sam gets older the voice calling skills may only get harder.

"We're going to get through that small hurdle in his life and hopefully we can overcome it and keep his voice as sharp as he can because he's a voice caller."

Sam and James are also encouraging others to get in on the fun and learn how to bugle like the elk.

"We're also trying to promote to get more young people into the sport of elk calling and learning. We're losing our generations of this. And it's it's pretty sad to see. But we do want to get those young men and women out there and have them compete," James said.

James added he's willing to help teach people as well.

Sam still hopes to continue to compete and win all of his divisions as he gets older.