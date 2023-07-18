Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for burglary suspect on the run

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the successful arrest of a burglary suspect that disappeared from an Idaho Falls hospital Monday.

Timothy Brian Wardas, 44, was taken into custody by the Idaho Falls Police Sunday afternoon. He was admitted to the hospital after police say he attempted to escape them by smashing, then jumping, out of a second story window and leading police on a foot pursuit across the neighborhood.

Idaho Falls Police had to release Wardas from their custody in order to admit him to the hospital. Against medical advice, Wardas left the hospital in the early morning hours on Monday. Police are now searching for him, and Wardas is expected to face several charges.

Anyone with information related to Mr. Wardas’ location or current whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208)529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.