South Utah Avenue road closure

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The gas line work on S Utah Avenue has been extended due to unforeseen issues. Intermountain Gas will temporarily close the roadway on Monday, July 24. Motorists should expect detours and traffic delays.

S Utah Avenue will be closed from its intersection with Pancheri Drive north to Pioneer Road. Access to all area businesses will remain open.

The roadway will be reopened Monday evening, barring more unforeseen issues.

Intermountain Gas began replacing the gas line with a larger capacity line and relocating it under the Pancheri Bridge earlier this summer to accommodate development in the area. The work was momentarily paused during the Independence Day holiday so the roadway could be reopened to accommodate high traffic volumes during the busy holiday.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Intermountain Gas at 1-800-548-3679.