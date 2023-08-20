Mutts Strut their stuff at the Snake River Animal Shelter’s annual fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- In an event that brings together dog lovers of all kinds, the Snake River Animal Shelter held a Mutt Strut, a big dog walking event that also allows people who are interested in adopting a new pet a chance to make a new friend.

"We just want to celebrate the wonderful dogs in our community and raise a little bit of money for the orphaned pets of the sanctuary animal shelter," said Michelle Ziel-Dingman the executive director of the Snake River Animal Shelter.

The Snake River Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit, that serves as a no-kill shelter meaning they don't kill the dogs to make space. So events like the Mutt Strut are key to allowing the animal shelter to continue to do.

"We are eagerly seeking adopters and using fundraising events like this to spread the word about the wonderful dogs and cats that we have in our shelter that are ready to go home today," Ziel-Dingman said.

The shelter currently has 20 dogs in house looking for their new forever home with 150 more waiting for their chance.

They had over 100 dogs come to the event with some being members of the community just wanting to support their local non-profit shelter.

"The only way that we can stay open as a nonprofit is we have community support. So we're very grateful to our sponsors and our participants today and helping us raise the money for the orphaned pets to get them new homes," said Ziel-Dingman.

Mari Hercher was one of the dog owners that came out to mutt strut supporting the Snake River Animal Shelter. She says being at the event was fun.

"It's been great meeting all of the dogs and having the dogs meet each other, so it's been super fun and exciting. It's been great. The weather's also amazing. The last couple of days have been way too hot, so it's cool. The dogs are having a blast," Hercher said.

Hercher says as an animal lover supporting local shelters is very important to her.

"I always try to step out and do anything I can, especially if there's an animal involved that brings me personal joy. And if I can pass that on to the local community and I'm here to help. So that's one step for me. I love our animals," said Hercher.

Another Dog owner supporting the shelter was Nick Larsen who was at the Mutt Strut. Larsen says he got one of his dogs from the shelter.

"Two out of my four dogs are from Snake River Animal Shelter, so we definitely support them. I work over at Teton Toyota, so we're a partner of Snake River Animal Shelter, so we spend a lot of time sponsoring the Pet of the Week and all that fun stuff. But the Mutt Strut is one of my favorite fundraisers of the year," Larsen said. He added, "We're going to get our dogs out. We're in a walk, we'll have some fun, and then we're going to spend some money on the animal shelter and donate to a good cause."

Larsen says that as an animal lover supporting local shelters is a must for him.

"Once I got a little bit more space, I guys made dogs as I could. So we always will adopt our dog. And then sponsor the next adoption for a dog. So Nick's our newest dog in the family and that's what we did. We adopted the senior most d og and then paid for the next adoption for the next family. Just in case they were a little short on money. We want to make sure they can could rescue a dog if they wanted to," Larsen said.

If you are looking for a new dog and want to adopt, you can see the dogs available at the Snake River Animal Shelter here.