US Congressman Mike Simpson visits ISU Idaho Falls campus

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Cybersecurity and protecting our online footprint is an ever-growing concern. Idaho State University is working hard to ensure cybersecurity nationwide through educating the next generation of the cybersecurity workforce.

On Wednesday, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson visited the Idaho Falls Extension Campus of the University of Idaho and Idaho State University. He visited the campus to learn more about Idaho State University's role in the cybersecurity sphere and discuss a new proposed lab for Industrial CyberSecurity Research.

He was there starting at 11 a.m. and discussed new initiatives with industry experts and researchers.