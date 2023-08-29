3 things to know this morning – August 29, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The North Fork Fire is burning west of Pocatello in the City Creek and North Fork area. The Bureau of Land Management says the fire started around 2 yesterday afternoon near the City Creek drainage. It was first estimated at 2 acres, but has grown to an estimated 100 acres. It is 0% contained as of the latest update.

2. The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent some time training new recruits. The training was all about how to breach a roof during a house fire. The next step will be a live burn of the same house this morning near the intersection of 25th East and Highway 20.

3. Today is Election Day for several school districts in our area. Bonneville School District has a $34.5 million bond on the ballot. The Marsh Valley School District is asking for $1.1 million per year for two years with their supplemental levy. The Shelley School District is looking to pass a $1.45 million supplemental levy today as well.