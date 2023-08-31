3 things to know this morning – August 31, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Idaho Falls School District is running into some problems with its plans to build a new elementary school on the south side of town. According to the district, the issue is whether it can have more than one plant facilities levy at a time. The district's Board of Trustees say they will file a dispute with Idaho State Tax Commission and will continue with the plans to build the new school.

2. The historic Spud Drive-In theater in Driggs is being rebuilt by the theater's new owner. Last year, the 70 year-old screen was toppled by destructive winds. The new owner plans to restore the screen as historically accurate as possible and hopes to get started as soon as this Fall.

3. Schools are back in session, which means school zones are now active. Local law enforcement is reminding drivers to pay attention when they are driving in these zones. Drivers can get a misdemeanor fine up to $200 for passing school buses with the stop arm out.