3 things to know this morning – September 1, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Idaho State Police and more than 50 other law enforcement agencies are rolling out DUI patrols this holiday weekend. You can expect to see more officers on the roads to stop impaired drivers. This year, 164 people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads. 89 of those deaths happened during the 100 Deadliest Days.

2. The Idaho Falls Police Department and Fire Department are announcing the launch of a new response plan that will focus on the opioid epidemic. They plan to use funds to build a non-arrest pathway to treatment and recovery for individuals with substance use disorders. Their first step has been to hire a part-time social worker to focus on outreach and addiction recovery.

3. The Idaho Falls Zoo is changing its hours for the Fall. This month, the zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funland at the Zoo will be closing for the winter after this holiday weekend.