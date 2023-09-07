3 things to know this morning – September 7, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The city of Inkom will be getting a new public library. It's thanks to a $500,000 grant the South Bannock Library District received from the Idaho Commission of Libraries. Construction on the new library is planned for sometime next year. It will be built next to Inkom Elementary School.

2. Hunting season for archers is underway in Idaho. Wildlife officers say Eastern Idaho's elk population was hit with one of the most severe winters on record. It was also tough on the mule deer population, especially fawns. Idaho Fish and Game says there will be very limited opportunities in eastern Idaho for antler less deer harvest. The general rifle season begins October 10th.

3. Today, you can donate school supplies to get a discount on admission to the Eastern Idaho State Fair. All supplies will go to local students and teachers. We will be taking donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.