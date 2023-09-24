KidzFest lets kids have fun after a spiritual experience

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Will Graham Look Up Tour is making its stop in Idaho Falls. Will Graham is a third-generation pastor, who is doing his part to teach people about Jesus Christ. After a few messages were shared, everyone ran outside to enjoy some fun.

There were bounce castles, face painting, and all sorts of games. Erin O'Neal was there with her kids. She says it was a lot of fun to be there.

"My husband's been involved for the last several months, so to see here and come to see it to fruition has been great. And then inside, my kids love the Light House. So to see Rend Collective, for two of them (my kids) that was the first concert. They love the cartoon and they love the message. And my two youngest committed their lives to the Lord. So it was really amazing," O'Neal.

But while the spiritual experience was fun the activities at the Kidzfest were a highlight for O'Neal and her family.

"Oh, my goodness. We have candy, we have crayons, we have t-shirts. We are doing bouncy houses, we're getting balloon animals made, We're bowling. I think we got a necklace with the different colored beads. So they're having a great time," O'Neal said.

The tour has more activities planned for Sunday evening with more messages of hope and a family night.