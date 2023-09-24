October Fest draws a big crowd

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- While the calendar doesn't yet show the month of October, the Idaho Falls Downtown Corporation hosted an October Fest. October Fest is a German festival that typically starts before the month begins.

"It's a three-week-long German holiday and it starts at the end of September and then goes into the first week of October," said Courtney Hernandez.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation chose this weekend hoping for better weather that would draw out a larger, crowd. A hope that proved to work out for the best.

"It's kind of a kickoff and then people can go to other celebrations while it's going on throughout the city," said Hernandez.

The festivities included live music and lots to drink.

"We've got lots of beer. Of course, we've got food, water, brats, and stuff like that. And then we've got two bands. We're going to have two ball guys and scratch plan," said Hernandez.

One of the Bandmates in Two Bald Men says playing at the festival was a lot of fun.

"We've done Alive After Five a couple of times. But we haven't done this, and I know how big this always gets and it's just awesome being able to play. We're set up to play more small venues, I mean, I've got an electronic kit, so, it's only as loud as we want it to be, but there's nothing better than to play some big outdoor venue where we can have everything cranked up and everyone can hear it. This is something we've been looking forward to for a while," said Damon Young.

The festivities lasted until 7 pm Saturday evening. The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is looking forward to hosting more fall events as the season continues.