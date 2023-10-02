Skip to Content
Top Stories

3 things to know this morning – October 2, 2023

By
today at 1:30 AM
Published 7:03 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A church building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was found vandalized Sunday afternoon. Neighbors reported seeing two minors throwing toilet paper and ice melt salt in the building's gym on Kearney Street in Idaho Falls. Both were arrested and then released to their parents. 

2. Three people were arrested in Idaho Falls, after a late night brawl Friday night at Kate Curley Park. Idaho Falls Police tell us over a dozen people were involved in the fight. Two people had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. The cause of the fight is still under investigation.

3. New flight destinations may soon be coming to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. This comes after the airport was awarded a $950 thousand dollar grant to support efforts in offering additional flights. The grant provides a revenue guarantee to pursue and develop future air service to the Los Angeles area, as well as reduce airfare costs and provide greater regional connectivity. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Zach Glancy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content