3 things to know this morning – October 2, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A church building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was found vandalized Sunday afternoon. Neighbors reported seeing two minors throwing toilet paper and ice melt salt in the building's gym on Kearney Street in Idaho Falls. Both were arrested and then released to their parents.

2. Three people were arrested in Idaho Falls, after a late night brawl Friday night at Kate Curley Park. Idaho Falls Police tell us over a dozen people were involved in the fight. Two people had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. The cause of the fight is still under investigation.

3. New flight destinations may soon be coming to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. This comes after the airport was awarded a $950 thousand dollar grant to support efforts in offering additional flights. The grant provides a revenue guarantee to pursue and develop future air service to the Los Angeles area, as well as reduce airfare costs and provide greater regional connectivity.