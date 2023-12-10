Tubing Hill in Ryder Park open as families create new memories this winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A new Tubing hill in Idaho Falls has opened up in Ryder Park, near Sunnyside. The hill is completely open and promises a lot of fun but some have begun to worry about the pricing of the hill.

On weekdays a 90-minute session is priced at $25 dollars, and on weekends a 90-minute session is $30. Those who were at the hill Sunday felt that the price was more than worth it saying they couldn't put a price on family quality time.

"It's worth every penny because you can go as many times as you want. You just got to run up the hill and be fast," Sonja Satterfield said.

"You can't put a price on happiness," Shaun Satterfield said.

"It's quality time with your kids. If you can afford it, it's worth it. I don't get much time with them during the week. And if I can spend an hour or two with them just being out here with him and making memories," Simon said.

The manager of the hill explained the pricing.

"Our Tubing Hill, it's a different experience. So compared to an average tubing hole that you go to, it's just you take your own tube, go up, and slide down. But here we have staff that's up top and fully trained. We do huge trains and all kinds of tire tubes and you'll go down, hit jumps and we can spin. You do all sorts of stuff. So the experience here is different than any other tubing hills you've seen. So that's why our prices are different," Bailee said.

The Satterfields and Simon shared just how much fun they had as they had quality time with their families in the cold and snowy Sunday morning.

"This is a blast. It is so much fun. People should come out and enjoy this," Sonja said.

"Having a great time. Kids are kind of going crazy around the house, and we decided to come out and have a good time on the tubes," Simon said.

Which is the whole goal of the hill Bailee says.

"The whole goal of Gateway Parks is based on a passion project, and the goal is to introduce kids to skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and just snow, sports."

The hill is located at Ryder Park and opens week days at 12.30 and weekends at 9 am.