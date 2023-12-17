Our Fallen Heroes honored with ‘Wreaths Across America’

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- The annual event 'Wreaths Across America', held at the Blackfoot Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, remembered the lives of those who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The event honored those who have served, who are currently serving, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"This year, across the country at more than 2700 participating locations, there are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember our and teach. We are all proud to be Americans living in a free society of many people from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price," Nancy Morse said.

"Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation, our men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear, we can worship as we see fit. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing, and we have the right to succeed or fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue."

For many who have served, participating in placing the wreaths means more than just keeping memories alive.

"It's my way of honoring the people I served with. And I don't want that to go away. I plan to do it as long as I can. As in probably a couple more years I can't do it anymore," Gene Womack said.

Gene Womack served in both the Army and the Navy. He says the event has a way of bringing people together, regardless of whether or not they served.

"I think that everybody has a connection some way or the other, either a father, brother or sister, uncle that has served. And so I'm sure everybody would like to honor those people," Womack said.

Morse helps put the event together every year, she says the goal is to thank those who have served our country and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

"It just seems sometimes that veterans are a little bit forgotten or they're just part of the everyday routine. And to thank them for their service and those who are with us still. And then, of course, those who gave their lives are here. It's just to say it aloud again, to honor them at least once a year," Morse said.

The wreaths placed in the cemetery will remain there until mid-January.