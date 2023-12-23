Last minute shoppers seeking last minute gifts to put under the Christmas tree

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- As Eastern Idaho gets closer to Christmas Day, many people are spending their Saturday shopping trying to find last minute gifts that will be perfect to put under the tree.

Many are focusing on shopping small as well.

"We weren't as prepared as we should have been. So this is a little bit last minute, but it's also for us because every time we come in here, we always find something for us too," last minute shopper Tonya Payne said.

Many of the businesses who saw last minute customers, shared how grateful they were for the support.

"It's been a really nice season and I appreciate everything. Everyone that's shopped at our store in downtown," Annette Black, the Owner of Lemon Meringue said.

"We've had a lot of traffic this holiday season, and part of that is because people are choosing to shop locally, which is really wonderful and really important. And part of that is also because we're new. So every holiday season we see more traffic because more people know we're here, which is also really nice to see," Whitney Holmes, one of the co-owners of Winne and Mo's Bookstore said.

"We've sold a lot of of items and hopefully made a lot of people's Christmas is going to be happy. Anything from jewelry to treats etc. like that so. Idaho's specific kinds of things the potato soaps are going really well. Such like that. And and people are just loving to bring home to their family if they're not local things that have Idaho on them too, as well," Shannon Jensen a vendor in the Handmade in Idaho Store shared.

Nationwide over 140 million people are out shopping trying to get those last minute shopping trips done. This kind of trip is known as "Super" Saturday which is the last shopping trip before the Christmas Holiday.

Many are placing the importance on shopping local, and store owners shared how vital this holiday rush can be for them.

"I think that the holiday season has given us a lot of ideas for the new year. There are things that people saw in the shop over the holiday season that they wanted us to continue doing things like our gift boxes or these sort of mystery stacks of books that we had that are really good gift ideas. They're good birthday gift ideas and they're good Mother's Day gift ideas, not just holiday gift ideas," Holmes shared.

"It's a great opportunity that you're coming around and asking because I want folks to see we have over 80 vendors in this small little shop and it's a great variety of items. So and lots of other great downtown shopping experiences to look at what we can benefit," Jensen said.

"I think it helps us all. It's a very good thing to do just to support the small business," Black said.