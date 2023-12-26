Wyoming Highway Patrol out in droves to stop drunk drivers

WYOMING (KIFI)- Impaired driving is a nationwide problem, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is ramping up efforts to prevent it ahead of New Year's Eve.

"We want to ensure that people are driving sober and safely. Our troopers are out in force making stops, looking for drunk drivers and impaired drivers. And if you are impaired, you are expected to go to jail. We have zero tolerance for impaired driving and want everybody to have a safe holiday and make their destination," said Lt. Kyle P. McKay from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Lt. McKay shared how officers and drivers out on the roads can spot impaired drivers.

"Indicators we look for are swerving, excessive speeds, not staying in their lane of travel, and other violations that could lead to impaired driving. Our troopers are trying to look for those types of violations." Lt. McKay said.

He says if drivers see these things while driving out on the road, they should immediately report it.

"If you have an impaired driver, that is an emergency because we want to take them off the roadway before they get hurt or hurt somebody else. So, definitely call 911," Lt. McKay said.

Lt. McKay encourages drivers to seek other options if they decide to consume alcohol.

"Don't get yourself in that situation with Ride, Lyft, Ubers. A lot of tow companies during this time will tow your vehicle and give you a ride home for free. So there are programs out there like that. But make sure you take advantage of those because an average DUI can cost you up or $10,000," Lt. McKay said.

In the state of Wyoming, similar to Idaho, your first DUI can be a misdemeanor, but if the offenses are habitual, circumstances can rapidly change.