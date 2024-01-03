Snowmobiler rescued after hitting tree, suffering severe facial injuries

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) - A snowmobiler is recovering at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a crash Tuesday.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, at 2:45 p.m. the West Yellowstone Police Department dispatch center received a 911 call regarding a snowmobiler who had struck a tree and suffered severe facial injuries in the crash.

The crash had taken place on the Madison Arm Trail four miles northwest of West Yellowstone.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, Yellowstone National Park, West Yellowstone Police Department and a helicopter from Air Methods responded to assist with the rescue.

Rescuers arrived on scene and immediately requested an Air Methods Helicopter to respond due to the severity of the snowmobiler’s injuries. The patient was quickly packaged and transported to meet a HBFD ambulance before being transferred to the helicopter. The patient was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for trauma care.