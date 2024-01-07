Skip to Content
Law Enforcement reminds us to slow down and be safe on the winter roads

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A recent snow storm has many local law enforcement agencies reminding people to slow down and when traveling on the roads.

Many local agencies shared that they dealt with slide off related accidents but the worst was in Blackfoot. As they saw many property damage related accidents happen throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Trooper Dakota Johnson shared a reminder for people to, "Try to slow down, just give yourself some extra space when you're in the car in front of you. And just again, slow down for us."

Johnson said while the forecast does seem dryer tomorrow morning, it is important to remember that black ice could still be a factor in your morning commute.

"If you're going to be early morning commute again to slow down the roads, may or may not have been plowed. Again just give yourself that following distance. Make sure you brake extra a little bit extra early," Johnson said.

He says if you do get into an accident that you should 1) call 911 and share all the information you can, including any injuries. and 2) try to get to the far right hand side of the road safely, if at all possible.

