Governor Brad Little announces Idaho’s support of Texas in Southern Border Crisis

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little is throwing his support behind Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

In a social media post on X, Idaho Governor Little announced Idaho stands in support of Texas in light of the crisis at the nation's southern border.

The Governor's tweet, featured below, reads "The lawless southern border threatens the lives of all Americans, including Idahoans. Idaho is proud to support @GregAbbott_TX's efforts to secure the border, fight fentanyl, and combat human trafficking. Idaho will continue to step up, even when @POTUS won't."

Idaho's governor is the latest to voice support of Texas after a recent Supreme Court decision granted a Biden administration request to allow federal Border Patrol agents the ability to cut and remove razor wire Texas installed along the US-Mexico border.

The decision prompted a letter from Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday, accusing President Joe Biden of "breaking the compact between the United States and the States."

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has voiced her state's support, as has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Glenn Youngkin Governor of Virginia also has come out in support of Texas.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp voiced his state's support.

U.S House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted his response as well.

Kay Ivey the Alabama Governor has tweeted her response.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox also showed his state's support.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has also given his state's support to the situation.