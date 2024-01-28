Moody Powder Pusher annual Scoot and Shoot aims for the bullseye

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- In a couple weeks Madison County will be filled with the sounds of snowmobiles as the Moody Powder Pushers host their annual event the Snowmobile Scoot and Shoot. The event will take participants all over Madison County as they travel on snowmobiles and participate in the event.

The Event will have registration at Rexburg Motor sports on Friday February 9th from 11am to 8.30 pm, and Saturday from 8am-11am as the event starts at 8am as well that Saturday.

"It's family oriented, fun time. We do shotgun at the first stage with darts and then the second stage. At the third stage and the fourth stage, we do 22s and darts. Then at the fifth stage, we do mothballs with Slingshot. And then at the sixth stage we go and do 20 twos and darts. And then the last one they have is a Daisy BB gun shot. And you try to see who can get the close to the bullseye on a daisy," Max Radford from the Moody Powder Pushers said.

Many Local business have contributed to make sure maps of the event are available as well as prizes for the winners of the event and silent auction are available.

Radford expressed gratitude for everyone of the businesses that have helped out in making sure that the event would be able to go off without any troubles.

"Everybody has fun and it's from the little kids on up, so everybody's welcome to come out. Also, we would like to invite people to join the Moody Powder Pushers Club," Radford said.