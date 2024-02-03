Reed’s Dairy celebrates Ice Cream Breakfast Day with community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- It has been a tradition for the past eight years and despite a fire on site, Reed's Dairy still found a way to invite the public to their stores to have ice cream for breakfast.

Alan Reed, the president of Reed's Dairy, said having the event continue this year was even more important thanks to the recent fire.

"It became more significant to us this year to make sure that we had this event because we want to let people know we were still operating, we were still here, and we wanted to thank the community for all their support and thoughts and prayers and everything they've done for us. And so we wanted to have a chance to get together with everybody," Reed said.

He added that they are grateful for the amount of support they have received.

"We have a real big turnout today. And so it's been fun. We've got everything full in here and we got the big tent outside and it's been a great time. The community is so wonderful to us. It just has been really heartwarming to see what happens," Reed said.

Reed's has also created some new shirts saying "I'm on Fire with Reed's Dairy" Alan says they decided to try and have fun with the entire situation.

"We thought we we can't laugh at it. Then we got a problem," Reed said.

Zachary says it was fun for him to have Ice Cream for breakfast and support Reed's Dairy.

"We've only been here once before. We did it last year, and it was really good," Zachary said.

Zachary also says that he felt it was important to come out and have fun and support the dairy and the community.

"It's fun, and I feel like it's good to help them," Zachary said.

Zachary is just one example from the communnity of how they have rallied together to support the Reeds.

"The fire is one story, but to me, the biggest part of the story is, the community and how everybody's come together and their thoughts and prayers for us, that's the bigger story. The support that we feel, we're just really humbled at it and especially we've had two great weekends," Reed said.