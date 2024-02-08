Increased law enforcement at Super Bowl planned to spot and prevent human trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KIFI) — Human trafficking might be the last thing football fans associate with the Super Bowl, but sex trafficking is commonly found at such high-profile events.

Increased law enforcement and resources will be present in Las Vegas this weekend to help spot and prevent cases of human trafficking.

Nearly 28 million people around the world are trapped in this $150 billion industry.

Half of all trafficking victims are minors with some victims as young as nine-years-old.

Human trafficking investigator Toby Braun encourages the public to look for situations or body language where someone looks uncomfortable.

"A lot of times these victims, they do want to say something. They're just afraid and they'll give us certain signs, especially recognizing body language with people. That's definitely very important. There is help and you need to step forward because if you don't step forward, nothing will change and this will only progress. And the risks that are to follow are potentially deadly," Braun said.

Braun also says anyone can help prevent human trafficking by remembering, “See something, say something.”