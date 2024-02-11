Troubleshooting TV issues when trying to catch the big game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- It's not only about having the right screen for Sunday's big kickoff.

At Local News 8, our chief engineer Scott Affa is on site tonight making sure everyone can enjoy Super Bowl LVIII.

He will be around in our control room and in his office, making sure the CBS signal will reach your homes. While he ensures problems aren't to be expected, it is certainly best to be prepared.

He also adds that if you plan on using the antenna, and are having issues there is something you can do to make sure everything goes well.

"If you're living in the Idaho Falls or local areas surrounding Idaho Falls, one thing that will definitely help is to ensure that your antenna is pointed at the East Butte Mountain," Affa said. "If not one of our translators, depending on the area that you're living in in the state. There's also an antenna on top of Howard Mountain in Pocatello. So verifying that your antenna is pointed in the correct direction."

He adds that if all else fails you can call into the station at (208) 525-8888 and when prompted press 4.

"Press four for engineering that will root directly to us. Sometimes the simple act of re-scanning channels on your TV might re-enable the channel to reappear," Affa said.

Affa also says if you are hearing a language you weren't expecting from the TV it can be as simple as pressing a button on the remote.

"There's always a possibility that maybe you might start hearing a second language coming through on your television. And that's actually supposed to be there.

If you look on your TV remote, it's called the SAP button or secondary audio protocol. Sometimes people may have found they've accidentally sat on the remote control and pressed that button.

"And that's where it's legally required by us to provide a secondary language, most commonly being Spanish. So if you are, say, hearing Spanish audio come through, there's a chance you may have just accidentally press that button," Affa said.