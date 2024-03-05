Skip to Content
Rexburg Restaurant Rush underway this week

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- It is a big week for Rexburg restaurants as the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce sponsors 'Restaurant Rush Week.' The week started on March 4 and ends on March 9. 25 Rexburg eateries are participating.

Many of the restaurants offer specials or deals during the week to encourage people to come into their dining rooms.

For a full list of restaurants participating and what deals and activities they have to offer, you can visit the Rexburg Chamber's 'Restaurants Rush' page herehttps://rexburgchamber.org/rexburg-restaurant-rush-participating-restaurants/?fbclid=IwAR0MR1x5i6Fv85T5P6UG6NQZm9Gz_9ZI6jbxp7lyQTRoDblc65RXxkCk--Y.

Tonight on Local News 8, we are checking with some restaurants to see how they are doing with the promotion. Watch tonight at 5 p.m.

