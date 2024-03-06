School Closures & Delays for Wednesday, March 6
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following schools and districts are closed or delayed this morning:
Aberdeen School District 58 - closed
Bonneville School District 93 - closed
Firth School District 59 - closed
North Fremont Junior and High School - closed
Holy Rosary Catholic School - closed
Ashton Elementary School - closed
Alturas International & Prepatory - closed
Monticello Montessori Charter School - closed
Lighthouse Montessori School - closed
Taylors Crossing Public Charter School - closed
White Pine Charter School- closed
Hope Lutheran School - closed
Snake River Montessori School - closed
Madison School District 321 - closed
Teton School District 401 -closed
Sugar Salem School District 322 - closed
Teton County School District 1 - 2 hour late start