School Closures & Delays for Wednesday, March 6

today at 7:06 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following schools and districts are closed or delayed this morning:

Aberdeen School District 58 - closed

Bonneville School District 93 - closed

Firth School District 59 - closed

North Fremont Junior and High School - closed

Holy Rosary Catholic School - closed

Ashton Elementary School - closed

Alturas International & Prepatory - closed

Monticello Montessori Charter School - closed

Lighthouse Montessori School - closed

Taylors Crossing Public Charter School - closed

White Pine Charter School- closed

Hope Lutheran School - closed

Snake River Montessori School - closed

Madison School District 321 - closed

Teton School District 401 -closed

Sugar Salem School District 322 - closed

Teton County School District 1 - 2 hour late start

Conner Nuckols

