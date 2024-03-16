USS Idaho is officially christened, now set for a year of testing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-An official warship has been named after the gem state for the first time in over a century.

The first ship was christened in 1919.

While the USS Idaho was a battleship during World War II and served the Navy during the Pacific theater, the submarine was decommissioned in 1946.

The Museum of Idaho will be hosting a watch party of the re-aired broadcast from the christening at 6:30 p.m.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.