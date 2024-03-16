Skip to Content
Top Stories

USS Idaho is officially christened, now set for a year of testing

The USS IDAHO crew and Electric Boat employees in front of the future USS IDAHO SSN 799 in October 2023.
General Dynamics Electric Boat via the USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee.
The USS IDAHO crew and Electric Boat employees in front of the future USS IDAHO SSN 799 in October 2023.
By
Published 5:45 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-An official warship has been named after the gem state for the first time in over a century.

The first ship was christened in 1919.

While the USS Idaho was a battleship during World War II and served the Navy during the Pacific theater, the submarine was decommissioned in 1946.

The Museum of Idaho will be hosting a watch party of the re-aired broadcast from the christening at 6:30 p.m.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content