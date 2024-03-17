Local veterans group plans snowmobiling trip in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)-A number of veterans in the region spent their weekend riding snowmobiles throughout the mountains of Island Park.

A number of groups supported the veterans on this trip, including the All-American Heroes Foundation, who occasionally takes groups on motorsport outings.

The group spent the weekend at the Drift Lodge, Operation Vet Now, Blackfoot MotorSports, and Ride Rasmussen Style supported the event.

The main goal of the event was to help all veterans build a community, but also have some fun while doing it.

One of the veterans in the group is Pat Shaw.

He said while building their community they will also be able to give back those in uniform as well.

"It's probably, honestly, one of the best feelings. I can't explain it. Being able to help others, especially veterans, and being part of something bigger than myself. It's been an honor to work with one of my good buddies, Jake Wessling here. And, you know, it's. It's a blessing to be out here and get back to not just, you know, the veterans community, but like Island Park, Idaho," Shaw said. "I can't walk or ride anymore, but I'll be in a side-by-side following. So, I couldn't ask for anything else. I mean, it's unbelievable being around these people and being able to give back to them."

Jake Wessling, an ambassador for the All-American Heroes Foundation, added the event succeeded in its goal.

"Just a great way to make a local community yet and outsource, you know, outreach community to other parts, all with a common interest in snowmobiling," Wessling said. We came back and everyone's high-fiving and having a great time. Big smile. So it's those memories they'll remember, you know, hopefully forever," Wessling said.

The group also traveled to Sawtelle Mountain Resort, and saw other great sights in Island Park.