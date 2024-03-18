News you can use this morning – March 18, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some stories you can use this Monday morning:

1. A safety warning is issued after a mountain lion sighting yesterday morning.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office says it was spotted in Driggs. They wants residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially in the area of Clubmoss Lane. Anyone in the neighborhood should supervise children and pets.

Idaho Fish and Game is aware of the sighting.

2. The list of candidates for this years primary elections in Idaho is up and online.

The May primary election will include races for United States Representative, state legislators, judicial offices, and county races filed with the County Clerk’s office. The deadline to file was this past Friday and candidates currently on the list may withdraw from the election through March 29.

The primary election will be May 21st.

3. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is adding 28 acres to Bear Lake State Park.

The acquisition will bring 1,200 feet of new shoreline into the state park and provide public access to the west side of Bear Lake.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation bought the property just east of Highway 89 for $2.5 million.

Development of the land will happen over several years.

4. Governor Brad little has signed a proclamation declaring this week as "Flood Awareness Week" in Idaho.

It is to help recognize the potential risks as we head into spring flooding season.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management is urging all Idahoans to take proactive measures to safeguard themselves and their properties.

