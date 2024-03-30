Hundreds of kids hunt for easter eggs at Snake River Landing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Easter Bunny came a day early to Idaho Falls, and he stopped at the Snake River Landing.

The famous bunny left thousands of eggs at the landing so children could search after them. Some of the kids even had a strategy going into the hunt.

"Just to find, like, the ones with the patterns," Everly said.

"You just have to find out the lines of the patterns," Ellie said.

"Probably like getting as many eggs as we can," Tillian said.

"I just kind of bolted for it," Middi said.

When I was running. I just grabbed stuff when I was running through the trees, and then I grabbed eggs when I was running through the trees, but I only got two," Gracie said.

The kids also enjoy the colorful activity of collecting eggs.

"There's a lot of fun things about it. I get...it...it... helps me, I get to count how many. I get the candy, it's also fun to try and find some special colors," Everly said.

"It's really fun to get all the numbers," Ellie said.

"There's a lot of kids, so it was just kind of hard to find a lot of eggs," Dexton said.

Many of the youngsters also shared what they enjoyed about the easter holiday.

"I like Easter because I get to spend time with my family," Riley said.

"Family is cool so Easter is cool," Jasmine said.