Watersprings Church performs a play to celebrate the Easter holiday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Thousands of people honored the Easter holiday by gathering to see a play about a church putting on an Easter play, at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls.

"I just know that a lot of people that come to church on Christmas and Easter, so knowing that there's going to be a lot of people here that didn't know Jesus and that just was my motivation to keep going," Brecklynn Kidd, a member of the cast shared.

"It was about, you know, getting the gospel out and letting the message of Jesus death and resurrection, to kind of make it more simple and entertaining so that it could reach multiple generation gaps at the same time," said Caleb Wolf, another member for the cast.

Throughout the holiday, over 8,000 people saw the play, but the preparation for the play took much longer than the two weeks the play's play had to prepare.

"We had our auditions at the beginning of January and started rehearsing that same week, and they put in three months of hard work of 3 to 4 rehearsals a week, 3 hours per rehearsal, and lots of behind-the-scenes aspects, weekends, painting, the sets, building the sets. There's a whole crew involved," Abbey Fujimoto, the playwright and director said.

Fujimoto shared he wanted to write a play within a play, and rewrote the entire script after seeing the auditions.

"We wrote the play in two days only because the Lord gave me all of the words to write, but it was based on them," Fujimoto said.

Brecklynn plays a character who has a troubled past but turns to a life of faith. She says the path her character takes has a strong message.

"Just that no matter who you are or what you've done, Jesus loves you. You can never, not be loved in his eyes," Brecklynn said.

Caleb plays a character who tries to be a mentor to Brecklynn's character. He shares his character shares how you shouldn't judge a book by it's cover.

" I think with Adam's character and Taylor, she had a lot of frustrations. But Adam kind of had the same past as her. And he started to realize that, hey, I can relate to her and maybe talk to her and help her understand, like, like Adam's character did when he was young. Somebody came up to him. And that's what it's really all about," Caleb said.

Fujimoto says another theme if not the main theme of the play, is we are not perfect.

"We're not perfect, we're not worthy, but the Lord still loves us so immensely that He sent his son Jesus to die on the cross was buried, and rose again on the third day and took the punishment that we rightly deserve. And ultimately, that's what we want to tell people. We're not perfect. No, but the Lord still loves us so deeply that He wants us to spend eternity in heaven with Him," Fujimoto said.

Local News 8 was in attendance at the final performance along with over one thousand people to celebrate the Easter holiday.