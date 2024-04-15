Dispatchers are a big asset to first responders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- They are the first point of contact when someone needs help from police or fire departments. This week they are being honored and celebrated for their important jobs.

April 14th through April 20th is National Dispatcher Week.

Those who work with dispatchers tell us they play an essential role in emergency response. Not only do they send help, but they can provide life-saving first aid, or comfort and guidance until first responders can get to the location.

Many counties and cities need dispatchers. Several local offices have openings in their departments.

Tonight on Local News 8 at 5, we'll take a closer look at what it is like to be a dispatcher and how you can support them.