Idaho Fish and Game warns against “rescuing” baby animals ahead of summer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A man who picked up a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park when it became separated from its herd in Yellowstone National Park made national headlines last year. The calf was later euthanized after its herd rejected it.

Idaho Fish and Game is being proactive and reminding us to resist the urge to "save" baby animals as summer approaches.

"We're asking people not to pick them up and not to touch them," James Brower the public information officer for Idaho Fisha nd game said.

Fish and Game says that rescuing baby animals can do more harm than good. "The best thing you can do is leave them be," they said. "When it comes to wildlife babies, wildlife mothers know best."

If you come across a baby animal you believe needs some extra help, call Fish and Game first. They might already be aware of the situation, or they can help you determine the next steps. They may also decide if they need to intervene as well.

"If you're really concerned about if it's something where there's a situation where it may be injured, or maybe you think mom is injured and you've seen them close by, then give us a call, and we can talk you through that," Brower said.

He adds that around this time of year, they get lots of calls about people seeing baby animals and thinking they're in danger.

"We get calls almost daily from people that are finding animals, squirrels, and ducklings, mostly. but it's it's kind of a rare situation where we actually need to become involved, where an animal's is injured," Brower said.

He says fish and game don't often intervene but they will keep an eye on the situation.

"But if there is a dire need or situation, we can become involved. So, we do appreciate those calls. Just give us give us a holler and we'll see. if it's a situation where we need to respond to or something, where we, we need to just leave that animal alone until it's mom comes back," Brower said.

If you are in the northern part of our region and want to give Fish and Game a call you can reach the Idaho Falls office here: (208) 525-7290

If you are in the southern part of our region and want to give Fish and Game a call about a baby animal you're concerned about you can reach the Pocatello office here: (208) 232-4703