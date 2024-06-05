Accident damages Fremont County emergency vehicle

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)—An emergency management vehicle was damaged in a three-car accident on Tuesday. No one was injured.

Keith Richey, Fremont County's Emergency manager, was responding to a search and rescue call for a man who had fallen off a cliff and needed help. He said while en route, a car didn't yield to his flashing lights.

"As I was overtaking a vehicle, we were going the same way. He almost rear-ended the truck in front of him. He swerved to the left, hit me, and then that truck he was about to rear-end. He ended up hitting it and sending it off the road. So, all three vehicles were totaled, but luckily there weren't any injuries with it," Richey said.

The accident forced the delay of the original call.

"It took away four police officers and an ambulance that would have been going to that original call. So, while it wasn't horribly bad, it's still caused issues with our response to the original call," Richey said.

Richey is reminding people to drive defensively and take in their surroundings.

"The first thing is to be aware of your surroundings and drive defensively. Keep an eye on your rear and side view mirrors. If you see an emergency vehicle, it's common sense, but also state law, that you pull over to the side and allow them to pass. and then keep a safe travel distance between vehicles." Richey said.

Richey added he appreciated those who stopped for their emergency vehicles.