One minor dead after ATV crash

TETON COUNTY (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday, June 8th, 2024, at approximately 3:40 p.m. at 664 W and 6000 S in Teton County. Two juveniles were traveling westbound on 6000 S near Victor, Idaho, driving a red Suzuki King Quad 750 when they struck a tree. Both juveniles were ejected from the ATV. One juvenile was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The other juvenile was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. One juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Teton County Sheriff's Office. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

