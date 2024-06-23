Madison Andreason crowned as Miss Idaho at pageant

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Madison Andreason of Pocatello was crowned as Miss Idaho at the Idaho Falls Convention Center on Saturday.

Andreason decided to compete in the Miss Idaho Organization because she had a passion for her community service initiative, 'Get Up and Get Out.' She says the platform allows her to listen to other people's passions and gives them a chance to lift their voices. She is looking forward to doing one event in particular.

"I have a lot of big goals, but one thing that I really want to accomplish is host a 5K, and then all of the proceeds that I raise from the 5K, I want to be able to give back to students who can't afford to play sports in high school or middle school, and I want to do it in October so that everyone has to wear their Halloween costumes," Andreason said.

The Miss Idaho Pageant comes one month after Miss USA Noelia Voigt, and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava both resigned from their roles due to mental health concerns. Andreason said maintaining a positive mental outlook is important in such an important role.

"I think that by really relying on sisterhood, we're able to be there for one another, because we do put ourselves through a lot as titleholders, and it does mean that you have to have that strong mindset, Andreason said. "And one quote that I love is 'you cannot pour from an empty well,' meaning that we are giving so much back to people, but we also need to fulfill ourselves and give back to ourselves, [so] that we can be able to put our energy towards others."

Sisterhood is one of the newest pillars added to the Miss Idaho crown. Scholarship, service, style, and success are the other requirements of the title.

Andreason hopes her platform will inspire the next generation of girls who look up to her.

"I'm so excited to be able to be their role model and implement that ideal of service into their minds and implement that ideal of love. It's a value that I've had ever since I was a little girl, and people matter to me. People are really important to me. And so spreading that message with little girls and showing them that you can be who you are and make it on the Miss Idaho stage," Andreason said.





