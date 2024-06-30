IFPD responds after overnight shooting in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a shooting which happened early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, near 330 N Capital Avenue.

Officers responded after callers reported the initial altercation which resulted in shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, an adult male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, in the parking lot. Officers started lifesaving measures.

Idaho Falls Fire responded and transported the victim by ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officers immediately detained a suspect, 23-year-old Logan Stephens, who has since been arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries at this time. This investigation is on going and no further information is currently available for release.

Anyone who has information about this incident who has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact police dispatch at (208)529-1200.

(The following information is from an Idaho Falls Police Department Press Release)