“Celebrate responsibly this Independence Day”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This 4th of July, Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are reminding you to celebrate responsibly.

AAA of Idaho projects that nearly 71 million Americans, including 400,000 Idahoans, are traveling this week for the holiday. This means a massive increase of travelers on Idaho roads this Independence Day, during the time known as the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads.

31 people have been killed in crashes in Idaho since Memorial Day weekend, with a significant number involving drivers under the influence, according to law enforcement.

"You can't help but think that, this could have been completely avoided if someone would have made a smart decision or plan to head for that safe ride home," said Sgt. Brian Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. "You know, the tragedy could have been avoided."

With the increased amount of drivers on the road, the risks are even higher.

During Thursday's celebrations, state and county law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers to stop them before tragedy strikes.

"When they're buzzed, when they're testing the waters and they take that chance and get behind the wheel, they're putting everybody at risk not just themselves," said Sgt. Lovell. "There's a high number of our fatality crashes in Idaho that have an alcohol or drug impairment involvement."