Pocatello’s Center Street Underpass construction paused

POCATELLO, Idaho (City of Pocatello News Release) — Due to delays in the construction review process with the Union Pacific Railroad, the Center Street Underpass project has been paused. The underpass will be reopened later this summer until work is able to resume. The road will be repaved before reopening.

Construction on the Center Street Underpass began earlier this spring with a waterline replacement and repair work being done to the walls. Further work to be completed included, repairing the abutments, replacing the fascia and portals to the sidewalks, and replacing the retaining walls and sidewalks leading to the pedestrian tunnels. The existing stormwater system will be adjusted, relocating the pump controls and power to higher ground. Additionally, a pedestrian bridge across Center Street will be constructed.

The City has been working with the Idaho Transportation Department, Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, and several consultants on this project. Project design was completed by Jacobs Engineering, the construction contract was awarded to Cannon Builders for the construction of the project, and the Construction Engineering and Inspections contract was awarded to Civil Science, Inc. The State of Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council is administering the project.

The Center Street underpass is the primary entrance to the heart of Historic Downtown. It is an essential element of our transportation system with over 10,000 vehicles traveling through this structure daily. This is one of three principle arterial streets which cross the railroad connecting the Historic Downtown area to the rest of Pocatello. The City appreciates the patience the public and local businesses have exhibited during this phase of the underpass project.