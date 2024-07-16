Evacuation order issued for Burton Area in Madison County

UPDATE: The Madison Fire Department released the following message at 12:30 p.m.:

At 10:35 am, Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas leak at the Intermountain Gas storage facility, located at 5181 W. 3800 S., in the Burton area southwest of Rexburg.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a gas truck with an active gas leak. Madison Fire Department is following our emergency procedures agreed upon with Intermountain Gas.

An evacuation zone was established, and all homes and businesses in the area were contacted and have been evacuated. “There is no measurable/readable amount of gas on any of our detectors in the area, and there is currently no threat to life or property,” said Chief Corey Child.

All safety precautions have been followed and continue to be followed. The evacuation zone will remain in effect until the threat is dissipated, however, at this time, we do not have an estimated duration.

Madison Fire Department and Intermountain Gas are coordinating the effort and have been assisted with the evacuations and road closures by Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department.

We are currently waiting for the gas to dissipate to better secure the area and identify the failure on the gas truck.

Madison Fire Dept.

ORIGINAL Story:

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An evacuation order has been issued for home in the Burton area of Madison County.

The Madison County Fire Department has issued the following message.

Update 11:45 am: evacuation area extended south to 4500 S.

Evacuation notice in progress due to an active gas leak:

Homes and businesses in the Burton area along 3800 S., from 5500 W. to approximately 4500 W., and north to approximately 3200 S.

Madison Fire Dept.

Residents in the area can evacuate to the church at 2332 W 2000 S.

Madison County Fire Department says the gas leak started at a gas storage facility in Burton.

A transport was offloading natural gas into the storage facility.

The leak started during the offloading.

Intermountain Gas followed protocol and contacted the fire department which initiated the evacuation.