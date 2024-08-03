ISP investigating five-vehicle crash in Bingham County

Kathy Hess

BINGHAM, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a five-vehicle collision that occurred after a vehicle fire in Bingham County.



Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a five-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:08 p.m., on August 2, 2024, on Interstate 15 at mile marker 103 north of Blackfoot, in Bingham County.



Traffic was at a stand-still after an earlier vehicle fire. A white 2004 Ford F250 pickup, driven by an 18-year-old male from Rathdrum, with two juvenile passengers and a 19-year-old male passenger from Union Grove, Alabama, was traveling southbound on I15 where it collided with a 2022 Ford Bronco, driven by a 21-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah. The Ford Bronco was pushed into a beige 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 46-year-old male from Layton, Utah. The Ford Bronco then collided with a Silver 2015 Subaru Outback driven by a 37-year-old female from Blackfoot. A white 2024 Kia Sportage, driven by a 69-year-old male from Idaho Falls, with a 67-year-old female passenger also from Idaho Falls, swerved to avoid the collisions and sideswiped the Ford Bronco.



All occupants in the Ford F250 and the passenger of the Kia Sportage were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals.



The left-hand lane was blocked for approximately two hours and 24 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.



This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.



